A “Ride to Remember”

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Friends and family rode in for the 7th Annual Community Ride to Remember in memory of Anthony Michael Mordis on Saturday.

The Northern Ride, led by cousin Frank Mordis and leaving from the St. Louis area Saturday morning, showed few arrivals due to heavy rain and bad weather. Brandon Mordis, Anthony’s brother, led the Southern Ride from the Branson area with 12 motorcycles.

Anthony’s sister, Chrissy Mordis, cruised with the Southern Ride and said they took back roads. “It was a good ride; we didn’t touch the brakes coming in.”

Family members, including Anthony’s son Michael, and friends, greeted the riders at Licking’s Old City Park mid-afternoon, where over 75 attendees honored the memory of Anthony Michael Mordis. There was laughter and tears as family and friends shared stories, reminisced and had fun while enjoying the company of each other.

“The Ride to Remember is held annually to keep Anthony’s memory alive,” shared Tracy Mordis, Anthony’s mother.

Mordis, a 2011 Licking High School graduate, died tragically in a motorcycle accident on August 9, 2015.

Young and old appreciated a meal of BBQ pork, baked beans, macaroni salad, potato salad, chips and beverages. Commemorative t-shirts were also available.

The youngsters enjoyed lawn games and a bounce house.

Lead singer, musician and songwriter Johnny Collier, with his band, The Misbehaviators, entertained everyone present from 3 to 7 p.m. Collier, a Holcomb, Mo., graduate, and his wife Dallas came from Alabama for the annual event.

Parents Jimmie and Tracy Mordis wish to thank everyone for sharing memories and honoring their son Anthony at this annual event. More information for Ride to Remember can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonyMichaelMordisMemorialRide.

Hollister Recycling and Hollister Asphalt sponsored the Ride to Remember.

Photos by Christy Porter