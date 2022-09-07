In this edition: September 8, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

School is now in full swing; keep current with area school menus, sports schedules, Learners of the Week and Athlete of the week. Our Newspaper in Education column is a new learning opportunity for some and great refresher for others; this week we celebrate our U.S. Constitution. MSU-WP announces the 2022 Summer Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List and MSU announces the 2022 Summer Dean’s List.

Texas County Memorial Hospital news is included, as well as information on kidney stones.

Hunters are being encouraged to help monitor the wildlife population by participating in the Bowhunter Observation Survey. The Missouri Department of Agriculture makes the public aware of an Organic Certification Cost Share Program.

The Texas County Licking Library reminds everyone that September is Library Card Sign-Up Month – Get Carded! They also have new books, new movies and activities available. Please consider becoming a Friend of the Library; the next meeting is September 21, 11 a.m., at the library.

As we transition into fall favorites, Linda Mondy submits a recipe for a late summer meal with “Hawaiian Turkey Salad” in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

Rick Mansfield, Reflections from the Road, offers several explanations of “Courage” as he shares several tours taken of icons, remembering the same. Larry Dablemont discusses “Hot Weather Hunting,” and when it may be better, while cooler and easier on the canines. Scott Hamilton continues his quest with “The Life-Cycle of a Star” based on the expectation that stars seen by the James Webb Space Telescope can be aged, with younger stars being further away and older stars being nearer, in this week’s Tech Talk.

The Election Integrity Law is in effect and includes a Voter ID requirement to make it easier to vote and hard to cheat.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Fire Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT, MSHP, and the continuing MSHP synopsis of new laws related to public safety.

