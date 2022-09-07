Wildcat Baseball sweeps Winona in first season home game

By Coach Harv Antle

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats opened the home portion of their fall schedule with a 15-0 win over Winona on Thursday night at Deer Lick Park.

Silas Antle and Rusty Buckner combined to no-hit Winona. Antle got the win as he fanned four and did not walk a batter. Buckner mopped up with an inning of work that included a pair of strikeouts.

Malachi Antle doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for Licking. Cole Wallace scored twice, Keyton Rinne knocked in a run, Silas Antle singled and picked up two runs-batted-in, Kale Cook went 1-for-3 and drove in a run, Garrett Gorman swatted an RBI double and Austin Stephens singled and drove in two runs.

The win was Licking’s fourth in a row. The Wildcats (4-1) were awarded the top seed for this week’s Frisco League Tournament.

In the JV game, Licking made it a sweep on the night with a 9-0 victory.

Kale Cook picked up the win on the mound. Karson Walker finished up with an inning of relief.

Cook fanned four in his time on the hill. Walker also fanned a pair of Winona hitters and the pair scattered four hits over the game while holding their opponent scoreless.

Offensively for Licking, Walker scored twice and drove in a run. Cole McCloy knocked in a run, as did Cook, while Jordan Ritz belted an RBI double, Brently Morris scored two runs and Cody Cullen picked up two RBIs.