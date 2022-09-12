Obituary – Charles “Chuck” Ayers

Charles W. “Chuck” Ayers, age 74, of Licking, Mo., was born July 30, 1948, in Albuquerque, N. Mex., to Arthur Lee and Bertha (McDaniel) Ayers. He passed away September 10, 2022, in Licking, Mo. with his wife by his side.

Chuck’s childhood years were spent between Albuquerque and Drasco, Ark. Charles later moved to Licking, where he met the love of his life, Brenda (Mitchell) Johns. They were united in marriage on February 9, 1980, and to this union one son Christopher was born. Chuck had many jobs throughout his lifetime, including his towing service and long-haul trucking. He traveled throughout the 48 states and Canada during his trucking career.

He loved all things outdoors including fishing, hunting, camping and lake boating. He also enjoyed listening to Rock n’ Roll oldies, classic country music and watching westerns. His early mornings were spent on the deck or in the shop having coffee while watching and listening to the birds during the warm months and he enjoyed it more if someone dropped in to have a cup with him. He was an early bird and never “slept in.” Chuck and Brenda made frequent trips to Branson and enjoyed attending the many shows and attractions. Visiting Missouri state parks and springs was another of their favorite things to do together.

Chuck is preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Elsie (Kiel) McDaniel and Perry Lee and Nellie (Reddish) Ayers; his mother and father; one sister, Pat Anderson, of Locust Grove, Ark.; nephew, Terry Wayne Ayers; and numerous cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; two sons, Arthur, of Poplar Bluff and Christopher, of Licking; one stepson, Jimmy Johns, of Rolla; sister, Clarene Hoyt and husband, Ray, of Sherwood, Ark.; brother, Robert Ayers; niece, Shawna Ayers Green, from Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Chesney and Tanner Ayers, of Poplar Bluff, and Kytelin Johns, of Rolla; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Chuck was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his friends and loved ones.

A visitation for Chuck was held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Brother Mike Gorman officiating. Pallbearers were Richard Grover, Ray Hoyt, Tom Todaro, Sam McDaniel, Rob Stenhoff and Andrew Booker. Interment followed at Boone Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.