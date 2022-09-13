Obituary – Christopher “Chris” Dieman

Christopher Kenneth Dieman was born December 12, 1975, at General Fort Leonard Wood Army Hospital, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., the son of Charles and Deborah (Therkelsen) Dieman, and departed this life Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his childhood home, Plato, Mo.

He professed his faith in Christ as his Savior and was baptized at the age of 12.

Chris married Amber Todd in 2001, and to this union one beautiful daughter, Kaytlyn Ryann was born.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Teresa Pearce April 16, 2011.

Chris loved his family – he loved Kaytlyn, Evan and Jadyne with everything he was able to give. He adored Kaytlyn and his grandson Bentley. His favorite pastime was fishing, but his true gift was the ability to make you laugh and feel loved. He was quick to smile and hug, and he was very loved by so many. He loves the Lord, and it was the Lord who took him home.

He is survived by his daughter, Kaytlyn Dieman and grandson, Bentley, of Lebanon, Mo.; his parents, Charles and Deborah Dieman, of Plato; his brother, Chase (Christy) and his niece, Abi and nephew, Owen, of Laquey; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends. Chris has left an immeasurable void in the lives of those who love him and he will be dearly missed.

A memorial visitation will take place Friday, September 16, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave Houston, Mo. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com<http://www.evansfh.com>. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.