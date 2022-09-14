Coming Events September 15, 2022

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 15.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICANS’ MEETING

The Texas County Republicans’ monthly meeting will be held beginning at 6:45 p.m. at Houston Lions Club Den, two miles north of Houston on Hwy. 63, on Thursday, September 15. Potluck is at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF PHELPS COUNTY MEETING

The Democratic Club of Phelps County annual Fall Kickoff meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Phelps County Courthouse Community Room. Potluck is at 6:30 p.m., bring food items at 6:15 p.m. Featured speaker is Democratic candidate for Missouri State Auditor, Dr. Alan Green. Everyone welcome.

37TH ANNUAL EDGAR PRAIRIE DAYS

The 37th Annual Edgar Prairie Days will be held Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 18, at Hooves & Boots, Edgar Springs. The parade on Saturday will be downtown. For more information call 573-201-6290, 573-889-9275 or email edgarprairiedays@yahoo.com.

G-MA PAM’S WALK FOR LIFE



G-Ma Pam’s Walk for Life 5K Glow Run/Walk will be held beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the LHS parking lot on Saturday, September 17. Register by calling 417-818-2488 or stop by Right Away Rent to Own. All proceeds go to G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack, a non-profit organization that helps local cancer patients pay for expenses while in treatment.

MONTAUK RURAL FIRE DEPARTMENT MEETING

The Montauk Rural Fire Department’s annual Members Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the fire station, 2742 Hwy. 119, on Saturday, September 17. Food will be served at 5 p.m. Email montaukrfd@ gmail.com for more information.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER NSDAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter NSDAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, September 17. Visitors are welcome. For more information leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING

We need new friends! The Friends of the Library will have a meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21 at the Licking Branch of the Texas County Library.

“KEEP YOUR KEYS!”

A free program for seniors, “Keep Your Keys!” Staying Safe on the Road, will be held at 12 p.m. at the Licking Senior Center on Thursday, September 22. Get tips on staying physically and mentally fit to drive, provided by MU Health Care and sponsored by MoDOT.

PICKIN’ ON THE PORCH FALL FESTIVAL

The Pickin’ on the Porch Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Licking Mill on Saturday, September 24. Mill tours, music, vendors, community services/first responders, old-fashioned quilt bed turning, duck pond, food, book giveaway and more! Fun for all.

SERVICE IN THE PARK

The Licking Ministerial Alliance will host a Service in the Park on Sunday, September 25, at Licking’s Old City Park. Food and fellowship begins at 5 p.m., followed by a shared message at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

ANNUAL TOY DRIVE AT MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In wraps up its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on Thursday, September 29. Bring new unwrapped toys for the annual toy drive collection. These toys are distributed to area children at the annual Christmas celebration. In the event of rain, the cruise-in will be held one week later on the following Thursday. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

LIBRARY CARD MONTH

September is Library Card Sign-up Month in Texas County. Sign up for a free library card and take advantage of the many resources and programs available at your local library! For more information visit any branch of the Texas County Library, call 573-674-2038 or visit online at texascountylibrary. lib.mo.us. It’s time to get carded at your library!

K OF C FISH FRY

The Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry on Friday, October 7, at St. John’s Catholic Church, West Highway 32, from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome!

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

Scottish Country Dancing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings. Ages 4th through 6th grade meet from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and youth group is from 6:30 – 8 p.m. A meal will be served. If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is September 22.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

