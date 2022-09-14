Lady ‘Cats in Zizzer Showdown

The Lady ‘Cats traveled to West Plains Saturday for the Zizzer Showdown Volleyball Tournament. It was a split day for Licking, as they had two wins, a tie and two losses.

In pool play, Licking split with West Plains, 1-1. They defeated Doniphan 2-0 and fell to last year’s champion, Springfield Catholic, 0-2.

In bracket play, the Lady ‘Cats defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 2 – 0 in the semi-final round of the Silver Bracket. Licking lost to Liberty/Mountain View 1-2 in the Silver Bracket final in another close contest, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25.

Earlier in the week, Varsity lost to Mtn. Grove 0-3 on Tuesday, but Junior Varsity won both of their sets.