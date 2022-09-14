Music for your soul

Photo by Shari Harris
From left, David, Chloe and Daniel Howell shared their songs of worship with members of the congregation and visitors at Anutt Community Church Saturday. Brothers David and Daniel, and David’s daughter, Chloe, are carrying on a family tradition that started 40 years ago in Koshkonong. Attendees enjoyed the music and ended the evening with a smorgasbord of food and great fellowship. Pastor Doyle Wools invites all to attend their gospel singings. More information about the Howell Family is available at howellfamilymusic.com.
Photo by Shari Harris
Pastor Doyle Wolls
Photo by Shari Harris