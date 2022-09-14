Sexual assault investigation

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On August 26, 2022, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into allegations that a 20-year-old male had sexual contact with a person less than 14 years old and a person less than 17 years old. During forensic interviews with the victims, it is alleged that suspect Tristan Leier met with the victims on a county road in the Summersville area and engaged in sexual contact. The victims alleged that the incident occurred in July of this year. Additional investigation supported the probable cause leading to the arrest of the suspect on September 13, 2022, at a residence in Houston.

Tristan B. Leier, age 20, of Houston, Mo., was charged by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens’s office with Statutory Rape 1st Degree, Statutory Sodomy and Child Molestation 4th Degree (2 counts). Leier was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $400,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.