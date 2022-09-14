Training for patrol car ambush

Photo by Christy Porter
On-going training is part of the job for the Licking Police Department (LPD) as they work to ensure the safety of the community and each other. Target practice on the range is consistent, and additionally, with each session, an advanced training for a specific scenario is conducted. Ambushes on law enforcement while in the patrol car was the special focus at last Tuesday’s session. Pictured is the continued discussion and instruction that takes place while officers reload their weapons. From left, with the LPD, is Det. Kenny Santee, Sgt. Brian Allgire, Chaplain Paul Richardson and Officer Kaleb Berkshire; and Summersville Police Chief A.J. (Allen) Reef. (Not pictured were LPD Police Chief and Certified Instructor Pat Burton and LPD Officer Mike Wehling). Several members of the police department have advanced training with different aspects of law enforcement, from bomb detection to K-9 officer/handler.
Photos by Christy Porter