Domestic assault investigation

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On the evening of September 14, 2022, Texas County deputies responded to a business in Cabool to investigate a reported assault. Deputies were advised that the incident occurred at a residence on Colburn Road. The victim, a 61-year-old male was observed by deputies to have a large laceration on his face. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment with a serious injury. Deputies interviewed witnesses to the incident and learned that a male suspect later identified as David Clay Strunk was alleged to have slashed the victim with a sword. Strunk left the scene and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Mtn. View, Mo. Strunk was transported back to Texas County and interviewed by deputies. Strunk admitted to striking the victim, which was a relative with the sword.

David Clay Strunk, age 48, of Cabool, Mo., was charged by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens’ office with Domestic Assault 1st degree and Armed Criminal Action. Strunk was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $ 1,000,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.