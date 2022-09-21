37th Annual Edgar Prairie Days

Photo by Shari Harris
The winner of the float contest in the Edgar Prairie Days parade was the Edgar family with their R&G Farm Supply truck. Front row, from left, Jocelynn Wisdom is being held by Teresa Edgar, Chrissy Edgar Garrison and Billy Edgar; in the truck bed are Nora Johnson and Hadlee Wisdom; not pictured, Gary Edgar. In addition to Saturday’s parade, the four-day event included a Little Mr. & Miss Contest, gospel singing, karaoke, vendors and carnival games, Bingo, old time games, The Legends Live, a cornhole tournament, Saturday evening’s concert featuring Jordan Iskason, the annual Sunday barbecue, and local entertainment. Ted Brookshire was honored as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.
Photos by Shari Harris
