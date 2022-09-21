Classifieds: September 22 – September 28, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Big Indoor Yard Sale: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Angel Home Center, 9411 Peace Chapel Rd, Plato (Upton area). Summer and winter clothes, furniture, DVD’s, CD’s, boots, books, pictures and misc. 417-260-1117. H/22/1tc

Two-family Yard Sale: 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 7 a.m. -?. Saturday, Sept. 24, 310 N Fredrick St. Houston. Lots of women and men clothes, household items and boys clothes. H/22/1tp

Garage Sale: Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Hwy B, 1 mile east of Houston at Ward’s residence. H/22/1tp

Yard Sale: Thursday and Friday, 1120 and 1205 Orchard Grove, Houston. Tools, flowers, baby clothes, stroller, lawn chairs and furniture. H/22/1tp

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, Sept 23 and 24, 7 a.m. – ?. 8469 Morton Rd, Houston. H/22/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/38/1tp

For Sale: Pre-owned tires-passenger and light truck-largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/21/2tc

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals, need general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley. 417-217-5896. H/21/4tp

Help Wanted: Looking for experienced diesel mechanic with own tools. Pay based on experience. Call 417-962-5191 or apply in person at 880 Market St., Cabool, MO. H/21/2tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: House and storage units in Licking. Call Scott Huff at 573-578-3511. L/31/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking 417-260-5072. H/17/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more, 573-453-8844. H/14/10tp

To Give Away:

Free: Golden Retriever Puppies to Forever Homes! 1 male, 1 female. Excellent temperament! House trained with very good trainable natures & perfect for families with children and other pets! I will not rehome to just anyone. Please email me first at: stephaniechristensen59@ gmail.com and text (424) 240-8396. L/37/2tc

To Give Away: Licking Wildcats Sports Schedules. Free at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/37/tfn