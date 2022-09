By Coach Julia Sloan

On Tuesday, September 13, the Cross Country Team traveled to West Plains for the Joe Bill Dixon meet.

In the Varsity Boys race, two Wildcat runners received medals: Levi Stout placed 11th and Titus Scavone placed 20th.

In the Junior High division, the Junior High Boys team placed third overall. Three individuals received ribbons: Parker Huff 15th , Ethan Stout 16th and Colin Kuhn 20th.