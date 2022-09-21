Fish, fellowship and treasures

Photo by Christy Porter
A good time was had by all at the Licking Residential Care Fish Fry and Auction on Monday evening. Steven Skidmore and Scotty Richards fried catfish, taters with onions, and hushpuppies. LRC employees served the entrée and sides, dessert and water to meal patrons, some who chose to eat tailgate style. Buckner & Gately Auction Service (pictured from left, Steve Buckner, Neal Gately and Carolyn Bell) then auctioned off a large variety of items, including gift certificates. Activity Director Jessica Herrin said the event was a success and wishes to thank everyone who came out, as well as the employees who went above and beyond in their support.
Photos by Christy Porter