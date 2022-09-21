G-Ma Pam’s 5K Glow Run/Walk

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Around 105 people participated in G-Ma Pam’s Walk for Life 5K Glow Run/Walk Saturday evening, Sept. 17, through the streets of Licking. The fundraising event was held to raise money for G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack, a non-profit organization that helps local cancer patients pay for expenses while in treatment.

Pastor Rick Mosher provided an invocation before the horn sounded at approximately 8:30 p.m., sending the group on their way.

A church youth group, family bunches, assortments of friends and individuals donned necklaces, ankle bracelets, and other accessories made from glow sticks to ensure they would be seen as they circled through the southern end of town, beginning and ending at the high school parking lot.

Trey James made it a personal challenge to finish the race first, and did so. He was awarded a $25 gift certificate from Aunt Kay’s Place and a tumbler made for the event by Aimee Lane.

Raffle tickets for a chunky blanket, made by Sue Storm, were also being sold at the event. The drawing will be held on December 3. Raffle tickets are available at Right Away Rent-to-Own, Friend Lumber and Town & Country Bank.

Photos by Shari Harris