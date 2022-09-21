In this edition: September 22, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Saturday, September 24, Licking Downtown will host the “Pickin’ on the Porch” Fall Festival, with a full day of fun, music, food, vendors, and an old fashioned quilt turning. Also on Sunday, September 25, the Annual Siren Bowl to help fund the Texas County Shop with a Hero for area children will be held.

Licking R-VIII welcomes and introduces new teachers; this is part two of the introductions. The school board meeting report is on A5.

Senior Center Happenings reminds us to mark November 5 on our calendars, as they will hold their Open House and five-year anniversary celebration, with Herman Hall providing the entertainment.

Lee Ann Akins reminds us to be prepared for Fall reading with some good books in her Bookends column, and to sign up for your library card if you haven’t done so.

Licking Residential Care celebrated birthdays with three birthday girls of September. The Handmaidens of the Lord share their September meeting.

MDA recognizes the Licking fire fighters for their contribution in the “Fill the Boot” campaign.

The Anderson Family of Cabool was selected as the Texas County 2022 State Farm Family.

Linda Mondy shares a “Peach Crisp” recipe,” in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

Autumn leaves remind Rick Mansfield, Reflections from the Road, to help your children learn to “Fly, Don’t Fall.” Larry Dablemont has gone fishing for “Spotted Bass.” You may be interested in learning backpacking basics at Echo Bluff State Park.

MU Health Care is providing a “Keep Your Keys” program at the Licking Senior Center, sponsored by MoDOT.

The University of Missouri Extension reminds us to “Take care when driving in Amish, Mennonite communities.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

