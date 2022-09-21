 Skip to content

Lady ‘Cats finish 4th in Cabool Tourney

Photo by Shari Harris
Riley Moloney sets up the play against Salem Thursday. Maci Sparks approaches from the top left, Linzie Wallace from lower left. Allie Hock, right, stands by if needed.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Lady ‘Cats headed south to the Cabool Tourney Saturday. Their wins included 2-0 matches against Bunker (25-12 and 26-24) and Eminence (25-18 and 25-18). Salem avenged their Thursday night loss with a 2-0 win (25-11 and 25-15). Thayer also bested Licking with scores of 25-12 and 25-11. The Lady ‘Cats finished the tournament in fourth place.

Licking began that week in Cabool, taking on the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday, Sept. 13. Varsity won 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-17) and Junior Varsity 2-0 (25-14, 25-5).

Thursday night’s home game v. Salem was a clean sweep for the Lady ‘Cats. The C Team started the action with 2 sets, winning 25-18 and 25-21. Junior Varsity followed their lead with 25-14 and 25-3 wins. Varsity completed the sweep, winning 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21.

