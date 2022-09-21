Lady ‘Cats finish 4th in Cabool Tourney

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Lady ‘Cats headed south to the Cabool Tourney Saturday. Their wins included 2-0 matches against Bunker (25-12 and 26-24) and Eminence (25-18 and 25-18). Salem avenged their Thursday night loss with a 2-0 win (25-11 and 25-15). Thayer also bested Licking with scores of 25-12 and 25-11. The Lady ‘Cats finished the tournament in fourth place.

Licking began that week in Cabool, taking on the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday, Sept. 13. Varsity won 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-17) and Junior Varsity 2-0 (25-14, 25-5).

Thursday night’s home game v. Salem was a clean sweep for the Lady ‘Cats. The C Team started the action with 2 sets, winning 25-18 and 25-21. Junior Varsity followed their lead with 25-14 and 25-3 wins. Varsity completed the sweep, winning 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21.

Photos by Shari Harris

