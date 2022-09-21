By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The 8th Annual Raymondville Festival of Yesteryear was held Saturday at the Raymondville Fairgrounds with proceeds benefitting the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department. The RVFD serves the Raymondville area and is a mutual aide support for surrounding areas including the Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department.

Beginning the day’s festivities, Fire Chief Mike Jackson was joined by two attending children in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Jill Britner then sang the National Anthem, and Richard Britner led a prayer.

Larry Martin & The Country Revival Band provided great music and dancing throughout the day.

Photos by Christy Porter

Activities included a large array of games, a hayride, face painting and bounce houses for kids of all ages. Demonstrations, history, information, and presentations by vendors, elected government incumbents and candidates, Civil War re-enactors, Ham Radio operators, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Stream Team, Life360 Community Service and the K-9 Region G Search Team provided learning experiences and entertainment.

Photos by Christy Porter

It may have been impossible to remain hungry, and more likely that one would be overly full, with all the meal options, desserts, baked goods and ice cream that were available with the food stands and vendors present, many of the options packaged conveniently to take home.

Photos by Christy Porter

Vendors displayed for purchase and provided instruction for an array of products ranging from fall décor, fabric textiles, woodcrafts, metal engraving, illustrations, jewelry, candles, herbal and plant remedies, natural cleaning supplies, crafts and clothing.

Photos by Christy Porter and Submitted

Five contests were held throughout the day and the winners were:

Children’s Costume (circa 1800s to early 1900s) Contest (sponsored by Jackson Heating & Cooling) – infants to four-years, first place was Ada Gorman, age two; second place, Ansley Gorman, age 3; and third place, Hudson Gorman, age 4; five- to eight-years, first place was Emma Elliot, aka Annie Oakley, age six.

Placing in the Pickle Contest, Dill & Sour category, was: first place, Jean Cooper (a contestant from Arkansas); second place, Kelly Dietsch; third place, Reed Coda; and ribbons, Sharon Baker and Reed Coda. In the Sweet and Bread & Butter category was: first place, Wyatt Elliott; second place, Sharon Baker; and third place, Carole DeWitt. In the Relish category: first place, Sharon Baker; second place, Sharon Baker; and third place, Reed Coda.

Sharon Baker’s peach pie took first place in the Pie Baking Contest (sponsored by Rep. Bennie Cook), second place went to Delta Hernadez and third place to Faye Beasley.

Roy King had the best mustache in the Men’s Mustache Contest (sponsored by Lee Kearns), followed by second place, Vinny Fafso, and third place, Johnny Erbschloe.

Johnny Erbschloe took first place in the Men’s Beard Contest (sponsored by Shelter Insurance), Kurtis O’Guin placed second and John Chase placed third.

Voting with change took place throughout the day to see which fire board member would “Kiss the Goat.” Fire Chief Mike Jackson appeared to receive the most votes, however Dave Scantlin stuffed the box with $5 immediately after time was called. Displaying his high integrity, Scantlin confessed and he also kissed the goat; a fun time was had by all.

“Our goal with the festival has always been to support the RVFD and give families with children an event they could enjoy at a very reasonable cost. The activities, learning experiences, games and snacks have remained priced so families could come out, enjoy the activities, the fellowship and good clean fun,” shared event coordinator Sharon Baker.

The fire department honored Baker and Helen Ward, vice president of the fire board, for their tireless efforts in coordinating this event for the past eight years; they both will retire this year due to health reasons. Baker and Ward received decorative wooden boards of their choice.

Rep. Bennie Cook honored the fire department and event coordinators with the presentation of a U.S. American flag.