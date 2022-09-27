Obituary – Kaleb L. Keaton

Kaleb Lynn Keaton, age 19 years and 11 months, son of Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton, was born October 25, 2002 in Houston, Mo. He passed away September 25, 2022, in Salem, Mo.

Kaleb is preceded in death by his Grandma Wilma Johnson, Papa Freddie E. Keaton, Great-Grandma Vivian Goforth, Great-Grandma Genevieve Johnson, Great-Grandpa George Johnson, and Great-Grandparents Myrtle and Bill Pennock. He is survived by his parents, Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton and sister Kinley Keaton, all of the home; Mema Kay Keaton; Grandparents Bill and Pala Johnson; Great-Grandpa Cecil Goforth; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Kaleb accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized in December 2019 by his dad. While on earth he loved God’s creation; it showed in his photos and now he’s resting in God’s hands.

He was an LHS graduate of the class of 2021. He received the FFA Star Greenhand award his freshman year, following in the Keaton Family tradition.

Kaleb was employed at Kinder Feed and Farm Supply where he created a circle of friendships, laughter, and family. He also was a farmhand to his dad and was proud of the Keaton name. He enjoyed cattle, farming, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He had a love for music and never failed to entertain you with his singing and dancing. Fall was his favorite time of year because of the cool mornings and fall smells.

He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He and his sister loved to pick at each other. They made lots of memories together, from wrestling and fighting over crazy things to laughing and crying at the small things. The truck rides on the way to school singing their lungs out was the best part of his sister’s day and will forever be her favorite times.

While his time on this earth was cut short, he lived a full life and touched many of all ages. He enjoyed each and every day to its fullest. His true gift was the ability to make you laugh and feel loved. He was quick to smile and hug and was loved by so many. He lived his life to the fullest and never cared what anyone thought about what he did because he was determined to do it anyway.

Those who knew him, loved him. Until we meet again!

A visitation for Kaleb was held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on September 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church, with Pastor John Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Boone Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.