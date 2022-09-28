A festival of plenty at the Mill

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Saturday was a great day for a festival, and the Fall Festival – Pickin’ on the Porch – provided plenty of activities for those attending.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter & Gracelyn Wesley

Craft and other vendors offered a variety of fall decor, woodworking, burlap, food and more.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter & Gracelyn Wesley

First responders including the Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department, the TCMH EMS personnel, deputies from the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, and LPD officers Kenny Santee, Kaleb Berkshire and K-9 officer Atos were on hand to meet with the public. The LPD also provided fingerprinting of children, providing parents with the fingerprints on a form they can complete for Child ID purposes. Children and adults enjoyed seeing the equipment and vehicles used by the first responders in their work.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter & Gracelyn Wesley

The TCMH Licking Clinic, the Texas County Health Department and the VFW Auxiliary had information booths and enjoyed meeting the public at the event. Texas County Library-Licking had a popular book giveaway, with many children seen walking through with a book in hand.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter

Moonshine XPress rocked the porch with two hours of southern rock and country, entertaining shoppers and vendors. Duane Turner did his own “Pickin on the Porch” in the afternoon, to the enjoyment of all.

Photos by Christy Porter & Gracelyn Wesley

An old fashioned bed turning gave quilters and collectors in the area an opportunity to share their favorites with others. Thirty quilts from seven different participants were shown this year. This event shows much promise to continue to grow, so watch for next year’s fall festival and bring your favorite quilt to show.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter & Gracelyn Wesley

Games for kids were played in the backyard of the mill, with volunteers from Licking FFA helping with the fun. Frisbee, horseshoes, corn hole and hula hoops were among the games being played.

Before expenses, Licking Downtown, Inc. was able to make $732.35 at the event, from vendor booth rentals, donations, and sales of Mill merchandise at their booth. Money is being raised to pay for the painting of the Mill.

If you missed the Fall Festival this year, put it on your calendar for next year, as the organizers work to bring vendors, activities and music that will make it a “don’t-miss” community event. Watch for other mill events as well, all held with a dual purpose of building community and preserving the historic landmark at the community’s center.