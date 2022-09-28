Classifieds: September 29 – October 5, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Rummage Sale/Fish Fry: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. – ? 13657 Highway C, Licking. Fish fry fundraiser to repair church, donations for dinner accepted. Fish begin frying at 10:30 a.m. L/39/1tc

Large Two-Family Garage Sale: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sept. 29, 30, Oct 1. 128 Oak Crest, Houston. H/23/1tp

Yard Sale: 8 a.m. – ?, Friday Sept. 30. 416 S First St., Houston, at Trend’s. Lots of decorations. H/23/1tp

Garage Sale: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday-Friday-Saturday, 107 Remington Circle, Houston. Halloween, jewelry, cookware, clothing, games, auto, fishing, new sheet metal elbows 3”. Lots to see. Joe Morrison. 417-260-6006. H/23/1tp

Garage Sale: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday-Saturday, Spruce Street, Houston. Printer, crib, coffee table, kitchen appliances, dishes, picture frames, books, lamps, curtains, baskets, planters, ladies clothes, shoes and handbags. Need a buyer for items left on Saturday at a marked down price for everything! 417-260-1505. H/23/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/38/1tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: George O. White State Forest Nursery has several hourly positions available Monday – Friday. The starting wage is $15.00 per hour. Apply in person at the nursery or call and request an application to be mailed. Please return by Friday, October 14, 2022. Must be 18 years or older to apply. 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, MO 65542, 573-674-3229. L/39/2tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals, need general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley. 417-217-5896. H/21/4tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: House and storage units in Licking. Call Scott Huff at 573-578-3511. L/31/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking 417-260-5072. H/17/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – Raymondville Station; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Services Offered: Barefoot Horse Trimming – Raymondville. $25 each. Call Mike at 417-457-1015. L/39/1tp

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more, 573-453-8844 H/14/10tp

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

Services Offered: Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 20% off Entire Purchase. Plus 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-877-936-2186. H/23/tfp

Services Offered: Attention Ladies! OK tire in Houston will check the air in your tires, check the oil, antifreeze and oil your squeaky car door or help in any way we can – for free – just like you were our mom or widow. You don’t have to buy anything. H/23/2tc

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Found:

Found: USB Disk Recorder at Licking Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 24. Contact the Licking News Office at 573-674-2412. L/39/tfn

To Give Away:

To Give Away: Licking Wildcats Sports Schedules. Free at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/37/tfn