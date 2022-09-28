Coming Events September 29, 2022

MEDICARE QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Talk to Toni from Burch Insurance about Medicare questions at an informational meeting to be held at 12 p.m. at the Licking Senior Center on Thursday, September 29. Leon Slape will do a piano performance at 11:30 a.m., provided by Burch Insurance.

ANNUAL TOY DRIVE AT MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In wraps up its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on Thursday, September 29. Bring new unwrapped toys for the annual toy drive collection. These toys are distributed to area children at the annual Christmas celebration. In the event of rain, the cruise-in will be held one week later on the following Thursday. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH

September is Library Card Sign-up Month in Texas County. Sign up for a free library card and take advantage of the many resources and programs available at your local library! For more information visit any branch of the Texas County Library, call 573-674-2038 or visit online at texascountylibrary. lib.mo.us. It’s time to get carded at your library!

59TH ANNUAL ROSE HOLLAND TROUT DERBY

The 59th Annual Rose Holland Trout Derby will be held at Montauk State Park on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. An Old Time Cruise-In Car Show will begin at 4 p.m. at the Searcy Building on Friday, September 30. Nature Bingo will also be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.

HAM & BEAN DINNER AND RAFFLE

The Montauk Rural Fire Department will hold the Annual Ham and Bean Dinner at 5 p.m. and the Fall Clean-up Raffle at 7 p.m. at the Fire Station, 2742 Hwy. 119, on Saturday, October 1. Email montaukrfd@gmail.com for more information. All are welcome!

K OF C FISH FRY

The Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry on Friday, October 7, at St. John’s Catholic Church, West Highway 32, from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome!

35TH ANNUAL FALL SHOW & TRACTOR PULLS

Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its 35th Annual Fall Show & Tractor Pulls at the club grounds, 310 Cannaday, Cabool, with gates opening at 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Tractor Pulls at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits, demonstrations, free admission and parking. For information call 417-967-2763 or visit them on Facebook.

BEST COUNTRY AND GOSPEL MUSIC SHOW

The Best Country and Gospel Music Show, a fundraising event for the Eminence R-1 School, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the old Eminence High School Gym, in Eminence, on Friday, October 14. Country Revival, Haversticks and the Baker Family will be performing. Refreshments will be served.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

Scottish Country Dancing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings. Ages 4th through 6th grade meet from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and youth group is from 6:30 – 8 p.m. A meal will be served. If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is October 6.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.