In this edition: September 29, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See advertisements for upcoming events in the area. Burch Insurance will send Toni to the Senior Center on September 29 to answer your questions about Medicare; Leon Slape will perform on the piano beforehand. Progressive Ozark Bank’s Customer Appreciation Day is on Friday, September 30. A revival will be held that evening at New Life Freewill Baptist Church. Turtle Cove Farms is hosting a Fall Festival Saturday, October 1. Don’t forget the Citywide Cleanup on October 6 and 7! The Texas County Health Department will have Flu Shot Clinics in Summersville, Cabool, Plato and Licking, with Licking’s clinic at the Senior Center on October 20.

MDC’s fall color forecast is a sure sign that the days are getting shorter. A tribute to the August Feature Teacher, Mrs. Teresa Clonts, can be found in this week’s edition, and the final portion of the introduction to new teachers at Licking R-VIII is also included.

Senior Center Happenings includes another reminder to mark November 5 on our calendars, as they will hold their Open House and five-year anniversary celebration, with Herman Hall providing the entertainment.

Another offender death occurred at SCCC, with the notice on A3.

The week in review for Wildcat Baseball and Wildcat volleyball is on A4, including pictures of the JV team and C team, who took second and fourth place, respectively, in the Licking Volleyball JV Tournament Saturday.

Terra Culley shares the role of a dispatcher in “Help, Something is Wrong.” Rick Mansfield learns a lesson about playing with camp-axes in “Duck! Henry, Duck!” Larry Dablemont reminisces about hunting and fishing “Before I Got Old….” Scott Hamilton is “Exploring Other Worlds” in his Tech Talk article this week.

Gary and Jackie Duncan share that there are a few spots left for the October 17 workshop on “Creative Embellishments in Felt Making.” Contact the Texas County Museum of Art & History to sign up.

Senator Karla Eslinger discusses the tax cut and agriculture incentives passed by the Senate, that are now in the hands of the House of Representatives.

A recipe for Crock Pot Corn is shared by Suzie Blackburn in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

MoDOT reminds us to “Watch out for slow-moving farm equipment.”

The rundown of this month’s Licking Board of Aldermen meeting is in this week’s edition. You can also keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at Raymondville Station; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.