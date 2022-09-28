To help those in need

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Ministerial Alliance held an ecumenical-Christian Service in the Park (Licking’s Old City Park) on Sunday evening to support funding for their ongoing assistance in crisis situations within the community.

Prior to the praise and worship service, a meal of grilled hot dogs, chips, dessert snacks and beverage was served. Children also enjoyed playtime at the playground facilities.

Pastors Erin McConnell, Pentecostal Holiness Church; Paul Richardson, Assembly of God; and Robert Lilly, First Baptist Church welcomed attendees to the service and acknowledged the assistance provided for the program.

Pastor Lilly led the congregants in prayer, followed by worship in song led by Pastor Richardson.

Pastor Phillip McGuire, Abounding Hope Church led the offertory.

Operation Christmas Child representative Kathleen Hooker shared information on the program and urged participation by “being a missionary without leaving town.”

Pastor Erin McConnell shared a message from John 5:14 on “Sin no more,” explaining the difference between coming up short while continuing to work, and living short, a result of making bad decisions.

The goal of the Licking Ministerial Alliance is not continual assistance to the same party or parties, but to help those who have an immediate emergency need.

An altar call was offered and interim Pastor Russ Stegall, Boone Creek Baptist Church, closed the service with prayer. Pastor John Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church, a Ministerial Alliance pastor, was unable to attend the service.

Photos by Christy Porter