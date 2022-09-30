Obituary – Patricia A. Davis

Patricia Ann Davis, age 70, of Licking, passed away September 28, 2022, at Houston House. Patricia was born on March 16, 1952, in Houston, Mo., the daughter of John William Davis and Kathleen Cecelia (O’Malley) Davis.

Patricia taught at Plato and Houston Schools. After her retirement from teaching in public schools, she taught high school courses at South Central Correctional Center. Patricia loved genealogy, reading, flower gardening, photography and antiques.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathleen Davis; grandparents, Andrew O’Malley and Annie Mae (Smith) O’Malley, and William Gilford and Malinda Leona (Brownfield McGibney) Davis; and cousin, Dennis Ragain, who was raised in the Davis home. She is survived by several cousins.

A funeral mass for Patricia was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. A visitation was held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment followed at O’Malley Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.