Obituary – Richard E. Strom

Richard Eugene Strom, age 55, passed away September 30, 2022, in Licking, Mo. Richard was born November 13, 1966, in Houston, Mo., to Russell and Lois Strom.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Shane Parmer; niece, Amanda Strom; and one grandson, Gunner Parmer.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Strom; sons, Levi Strom and Austin Strom; brothers, Matthew Strom “Earnie Sue” and Steven Strom; sisters, Tina Sikes and Peggy Ketter; and five grandchildren, Kyeron McLaughlin, Kidle Strom, Sawyer Strom-Highholt, Aaron Strom-Highholt and Colton Strom.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman. He loved turkey hunting with his grandkids, deer hunting and fishing. He was excellent at cutting logs and made a living doing so. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and coworkers.

A visitation will take place Friday, October 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Mo. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A burial will follow in Trout Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.