Obituary – Tena V. Backues

Tena Vanessa Backues, daughter of Ralph and Karen (Holt) Backues, went home to be with our Lord on October 3, 2022. Tena was born December 31, 1986, in Columbia, Mo. She lived in Licking, Mo., her entire life, graduating from Licking High School in 2005.

After high school, Tena worked at a few of the local businesses including, The Coffee Pot, the Shell station and the Scenic River Inn. For the last year, she had volunteered at the Bargain’s for Mission Thrift Store through Purpose Ministries in Steelville, where she was a blessing to the community and the ministry; she was loved by all who worked with her. Tena remained in the home of her parents, caring for them, especially after her mother’s stroke in 2015. She loved helping her father outdoors, spending time fishing and visiting with family, and taking care of her animals and flowers. She also enjoyed helping out at family reunions and caring for the stones at family cemeteries. She truly led a life of serving others.

Tena was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Viola Holt, and Clyde Backues and Rosalie Ritz; aunt, Vickie Eiffert; uncle, Brian Turner; and cousins, Michelle Rector, Dalton Backues and Seth Backues. Surviving family includes, her parents, Ralph and Karen; brother, Toby and fiancée, Bobby; sister, Tory and fiancé, Cecil; aunts and uncles, Virginia and Roger Bates, Barbara Turner, Roy Holt and fiancée, Carlene, Brenda Rector, Pamela and Jerry Gorman, Starla Garrett and fiancé, Ryan, Clyde Backues Jr., Bobby Backues, and James and Michelle Backues. Tena was also blessed with many cousins, a close niece, Nattilee and nephews, Dillon and Chase.

A funeral service for Tena will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Brother Mike Gorman officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Craddock Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.