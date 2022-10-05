Photo by Christy Porter
“Aflame” (Romans 12:11-12) was the 2022 theme for the Global Day of Student Prayer held on Wednesday, September 28. More than 135 students, faculty, family members and local pastors gathered at the flagpoles at Licking High School and Licking Elementary to participate in the annual See You at the Pole event. Educator Billie Krewson coordinated the high school event. Senior John Tyree read from Colossians 1, and encouraged all to live a life worthy of the gospel, then he shared a heartfelt prayer. Participants united their individual prayers, either aloud or silently, with the prayers of others around the flagpole.
Photo submitted
Photos by Christy Porter