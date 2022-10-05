“Catching Rainbows”

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The 59th annual Rose Holland Trout Derby had beautiful weather and over 3,000 people registered to fish in this year’s event. The fundraiser, in total, collected $15,191.75 for the American Heart Association.

Photos by Christy Porter

Friday evening, the fun began with the Cruise-In Car Show and Nature Bingo.

Saturday events included fishing, of course, hiking, kids inflatable toys (manned by the Montauk Volunteer Fire Department, a Country Store and Bake Sale, music all afternoon, and wrapped up with an auction.

Photos by Shari Harris

Sunday morning fishing ended the derby, and many gathered in front of the lodge for awarding of prizes. Darlene Griffith and her team of volunteers drew for names and gave away a plethora of donated gifts. Prizes were then awarded to those who turned in tags recovered from fish caught during the derby. Austin Neiheiser, of Columbia, was the first tag drawn, and was awarded the Slippery Liz I trophy. Tristen Weitkamp, of Troy, received the Slippery Liz II trophy and a fly fishing outfit for the heaviest fish, a 9 lb. 10 oz. rainbow trout. Jeremiah Yount, of Festus, caught the heaviest brown trout, a three-pounder. The women’s heaviest trout, 2 lb. 2 oz., was caught by Lisa Brennecke of Bismarck. Four youngsters won cash prizes for the heaviest stringer – Brady Towry, of Fair Grove, 4 lb. 13 oz.; Alli Martin, of Sullivan, 4 lb. 9 oz.; Brady Towry, of Fair Grove, 4 lb. 8 oz., and Braxton Gott, of Birch Tree, 4 lb. 5 oz.

It was a fun derby for all. Griffith and her team are planning for a great event next year as well, to celebrate 60 years of the Derby.