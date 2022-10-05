Coming Events October 6, 2022

K OF C FISH FRY

The Knights of Columbus will host a Fish Fry on Friday, October 7, at St. John’s Catholic Church, West Highway 32, from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome!

35TH ANNUAL FALL SHOW & TRACTOR PULLS

Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its 35th Annual Fall Show & Tractor Pulls at the club grounds, 310 Cannaday, Cabool, with gates opening at 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Tractor Pulls at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits, demonstrations, free admission and parking. For information call 417-967-2763 or visit them on Facebook.

BEST COUNTRY AND GOSPEL MUSIC SHOW

The Best Country and Gospel Music Show, a fundraising event for the Eminence R-1 School, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the old Eminence High School Gym, in Eminence, on Friday, October 14. Country Revival, Haversticks and the Baker Family will be performing. Refreshments will be served.

TROUT CEMETERY CLEANUP DAY

Trout Cemetery will have a cleanup and mowing day on Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Bring mowers, weed eaters, etc. and come help!

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER NSDAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter NSDAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, October 15. Visitors are welcome. For more information leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

ROSEBERRY CEMETERY MEETING

The annual Roseberry Cemetery meeting will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 16. Everyone interested may attend. Call Nadra Curtis at 417-458-4321 or 573-263-9470 with questions.

HAUNTING AT THE MILL

A Haunting at the Mill will be held at Montauk State Park on Saturday, October 22. Show times are 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with a limit of 80 guests per show. See a presentation of history from a unique perspective! This is a family event.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

Scottish Country Dancing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings. Ages 4th through 6th grade meet from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and youth group is from 6:30 – 8 p.m. A meal will be served. If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is October 6.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.