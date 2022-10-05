FFA Greenhand and Leadership Conference

Photo submitted
On September 20, the Licking FFA Chapter attended the Mountain Grove Area VIII Greenhand and Leadership Conference. New members got to experience how to speak and were able to meet members from other chapters. From left, front row: Daylynn Cooper, Ashlee Umfleet, Madison Lane, Autumn Johnson, Kohen Blankenship, Tessa Lucas, Colton Osborn, Jaxon Kuhn, Mason Wallace, Xander Ellod and Howard Broadway; back row: Rae Kirkwood, Kindal Sevedge, Michael Lyons, Alana Stevens, Akaya Rennert, Evan Gifford, Zachary Burch, JD Fox, Cody Cullen, Colton Frazier and John Tyree.