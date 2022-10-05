 Skip to content

Firsts for Stout in Plato, JH boys in Mtn. Grove

| |

Photo submitted
It was a first place win for Wildcat runner Levi Stout at the Plato meet.

Licking High School and Junior High Cross Country runners continued to do well leading up to the Licking Invitational this Thursday, Oct. 6.

Photo submitted
Titus Scavone finished in fourteenth place in Plato.

In the Plato meet on Thursday, September 22, sophomore Levi Stout placed first. Titus Scavone finished in fourteenth place. Junior High runner Parker Huff was twelfth in the junior high race.

Photo submitted
Parker Huff brought home a medal for his twelfth place finish in the Plato JH meet.

The Wildcat runners traveled to Mountain Grove on Tuesday, September 27. The Junior High boys team were Champions in the junior high race, with Ethan Stout placing third, Parker Huff fourth, Jett Sullins ninth, Colin Kuhn tenth and Gage Mesger thirteenth.

Junior High girls Ella Bonine placed ninth and Annie Melton was eleventh.

Photo submitted
Ella Bonine and Anna Melton medaled at the Mountain Grove Jr. High meet.

High School runner Levi Stout continued his promising season with a sixth place finish.

Posted in Sports & Education

Leave a Comment