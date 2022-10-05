Firsts for Stout in Plato, JH boys in Mtn. Grove

Licking High School and Junior High Cross Country runners continued to do well leading up to the Licking Invitational this Thursday, Oct. 6.

In the Plato meet on Thursday, September 22, sophomore Levi Stout placed first. Titus Scavone finished in fourteenth place. Junior High runner Parker Huff was twelfth in the junior high race.

The Wildcat runners traveled to Mountain Grove on Tuesday, September 27. The Junior High boys team were Champions in the junior high race, with Ethan Stout placing third, Parker Huff fourth, Jett Sullins ninth, Colin Kuhn tenth and Gage Mesger thirteenth.

Junior High girls Ella Bonine placed ninth and Annie Melton was eleventh.

High School runner Levi Stout continued his promising season with a sixth place finish.