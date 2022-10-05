Helping seniors with healthcare and safety

Photos by Christy Porter
Toni McKinney, of Burch Insurance, held a question and answer session on Medicare and Medigap, and safety precautions to prevent scams, on Thursday, September 29, at the Licking Senior Center. As Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period approaches, attempts to scam seniors increase. Medicare enrollment calls can be stopped by calling the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call list at 1-888-382-1222 from the phone you wish added to the list. In addition to the timely information, McKinney’s father, Leon Slape, entertained diners with a beautiful piano performance of classical and gospel music. McKinney will be doing the same presentation at Savor Grill & BBQ in Houston on October 13, at 2 p.m.
Lynda Slape enjoys listening to her husband Leon when he plays.