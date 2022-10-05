In this edition: October 6, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See advertisements for upcoming events in the area. The Anutt Community Church will be holding a Tractor Show and Fall Festival Craft Show on October 8. Abounding Hope will have a fish fry on October 14. The Texas County Health Department will have Flu Shot Clinics in Summersville, Cabool, Plato and Licking, with Licking’s clinic at the Senior Center on October 20.

The Licking community continues its partnership with Operation Christmas Child; collection week is in November. Mark your calendar for the senior center’s open house and musical entertainment by Herman Hall on November 5.

Honey bees make winter preparations, find out how you can help. Echo Bluff State Park will be hosting World Bird Sanctuary.

Another offender death occurred at SCCC, with the notice on A3, the seventh in one month.

The Licking Family Clinic excels on a recent inspection report, states the Texas County Memorial Hospital Board, and the Board provides additional information affecting area health care. The Texas County Health Department announces the continuation of the WIC contract, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announce new WIC benefits.

Rick Mansfield takes us off the beaten path with “Wanderings and Meanderings.” Larry Dablemont extends some invitations and gives some “Info Fo’ Readers” Scott Hamilton shares “Space Crash” details in his Tech Talk article this week. Learn more about Troutstock 2022 “Be Kind to Others.”

This week in Bookends, Lee Ann Akins updates us on numerous new fiction books at the library and requests donations of Legos for an upstart of a Legos Club.

We continue the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s synopsis on some of the new laws related to public safety.

A recipe for Twinkie Cake is shared by Rickie Moncrief in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

MSHP reminds us “It’s deer season! Stay alert!”

The Licking Police Department and the Rural Fire Department post updates, and the Texas County Health Department has submitted the August County Inspection Report. You can also keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at Raymondville Station; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.