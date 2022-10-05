Memorial Ceremony for former attendees

Photo submitted
The MC Cruise-In at Sonic completed their 13th season with 63 bikes rolling in last Thursday. In addition to the toy drive, a memorial ceremony was held remembering 25 former attendees who are no longer present. Four of the 25 deaths were motorcycle related. Pictured above is Patti Caraway (back left) whose husband Ron Caraway was killed instantly in a head on motorcycle accident on Nov. 7, 2017, when another driver crossed the centerline. Also pictured are daughter Carolyn Whitehouse and her two children, Audrey and Westin. Pastor Erin McConnell, a cruise-in regular, led the memorial service and read the names, while coordinator Sue Daniels presented loved ones with a daisy and a special poem. McConnell then led those present in prayer. There is now a bulletin board dedicated in their remembrance. A total of 147 toys and $170 in cash (for the purchase of a boy’s and girl’s bike) from the two toy drives was collected for the annual toy giveaway to be held the day of the Christmas parade. Winners were also drawn for special prizes.
Pastor Erin McConnell