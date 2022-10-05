POB Customer Appreciation Day

Photo by Christy Porter
Friday was a perfect fall day for Progressive Ozark Bank’s Customer Appreciation Day at the Licking branch. Bank employees (pictured on right, Elizabeth ReVille, Branch Retail Supervisor) hosted a fish fry with all the fixins’. Licking Student Council members, Secretary Macayla Hackman, Historian Ally Haneline, Treasurer Emma Taber, Communication Directory Aubri Tillery and Vice President Kyson Quick served the “scrumptious” fish. A great turnout of approximately 200 people partook of the lunch. Drawings were held for a fish fryer and other prizes from local businesses. Winners were: Jamie Maxey, fish fryer; Jennie Buckner, movie package; John Akers, s’mores box; and Trace Gale, Licking Wildcat hat. Progressive Ozark Bank will present the LHS Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Photo by Christy Porter
Progressive Ozark Bank employees, from left: Katie Old, Angela Sullins, Morgan Clayton, Elizabeth ReVelle and Jason Stone.
Photo by Christy Porter
Lunch guest Danny Wade (center back) photo bombs Progressive Ozark Bank employees.
Photo by Christy Porter
Servers were Licking Student Council members, from left: Macayla Hackman, secretary; Ally Haneline, historian; Emma Taber, treasurer; Aubri Tillery, communication director; and Kyson Quick, vice president.
Photo by Christy Porter
Kept busy frying the fish and sides were, from left: Donnie Lupton, Harry Treece and Max Thomas, all of Ozark, and with Henry Kraft Company.
Photo by Christy Porter
Photo submitted
POB employees from left: Elizabeth ReVille, Justin Jones and Natasha Weybright.
Photo submitted
POB employees from left: Elizabeth ReVille, Emma Tabor and Natasha Weybright.