Obituary – Dora May Wallace

Dora May Wallace, the oldest daughter of Chester and Mary Fox, was born on April 12, 1939, at Eunice Mo., and departed this life on October 8, 2022, in Licking Mo.

Dora May was united in marriage to Gerald Dean Wallace on January 31, 1958. To this union five children were born, Michael, Brenda, Jerry (JD), Debbie and Bradley.

Dora May was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debbie Sue; her parents, Chester and Mary Fox; brother, John Fox; and her in-laws, Ed and Mary Wallace. Dora May is survived by her husband, Gerald, of the home; children, Michael (Connie), of Licking, Brenda (Kenneth), of Houston, J.D. (Donna), of Houston and Bradley (Ruth Ann), of Houston; sisters, Naomi Hayes (Lee), of Ozark and Mary Katherine Collins, of Houston; brother, Roy Fox, of Tennessee; in laws, Ada Ingram, of Licking, Wesley (Cathy) Wallace, of Licking, Glenna Wallace, of Birch Tree and Lou Ann (Don) Stewart, of Fordland; 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Dora May grew up in the Eunice area attending the Oak Ridge Country School near her home and graduating from Summersville High School with the class of 1957. While she was attending Oak Ridge School, she would work at the school to buy her brother John and her lunch. One of her favorite stories to tell was being on a school FHA trip to West Plains and getting to see Minnie Pearl.

Sometime near the end of 1957, Dora May was working at a restaurant in the Raymondville area, with a young lady by the name of Glenna Wallace. A young man would come into that restaurant after returning from the United States Marine Corps and ask her to go on a date with him after eating some pie. The stories told was that the courtship lasted somewhere between six weeks to six months depending on the day. Even though they only dated for a short time their marriage lasted over sixty-four years.

Dora May worked several jobs through her life, from the food service industry, teacher’s aide at Licking R-8 and as a cook at the Licking Nursing Home. She would eventually earn a degree as a dietician assistant and supervise the kitchen at the nursing home. Dora May even won first prize in a cooking contest in the dessert category for her sugar cookies. After she retired, she was very active in helping raise her grandchildren and cooking for her family. Anytime you were in her house she was concerned if you had plenty to eat. Dora May was also known for her homemade bread.

Early in life, Dora May accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Eunice Baptist Church during Vacation Bible School. Dora was a longtime member of Boone Creek Baptist Church, serving in their VBS programs and Sunday Schools when her children were young. In the later years she would attend church in the churches where her son was pastor, for as long as her health allowed.

Throughout her life she showed her love for her family. In the final days she told of her love for each of them and she was concerned for their wellbeing. She spent time praying for and thanking God for each person in her family. Her family was her life and she enjoyed every visit, card, picture and call. Dora May will be missed by those who loved her and knew her.

A funeral service for Dora May was held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Boone Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Phillip McGuire officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior. Interment followed at Boone Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jerod Wallace, Jacob Wallace, John Wallace, Jayson Wallace, Brad Brunkhorst and Brad Cooper. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.