Classifieds: October 13 – October 19, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Six Family Garage Sale: 13369 Highway C – 3 miles. Thursday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to ??? Lots of clothes and shoes youth boys and girls, women small-plus, men medium-plus, dishes, teacher things, tools, chair, décor, and much more. Something for everyone and cheap deal to be made. L/41/1tp

Yard Sale: Full day Friday and half day Saturday, 3 miles south of Houston on highway 63, other side of HCH Quarry. Men and women’s clothes, lots of misc. H/25/1tp

Yard Sale: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15, 14058 Orchard Rd., Cabool. Household and misc. H/25/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: 12 cows with calves. Cows 6 yrs old, calves 500 lbs. Will calve in April 2023. Contact me at (925)785-5842. Edward Mitchell. L/40/2tp

For Sale: WW Ranch Swap and Sell Homestead Market, 8386 W. Hwy. 32, Salem, Mo. Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All vendors welcome. Contact 573-247-5177 or wwrancho@ yahoo.com. Check us out on facebook event page. L/41/1tp

For Sale: 2007 Shelby Mustang, like new. 12,000 miles. Call 903-644-1046. H/25/2tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: George O. White State Forest Nursery has several hourly positions available Monday – Friday. The starting wage is $15.00 per hour. Apply in person at the nursery or call and request an application to be mailed. Please return by Friday, October 14, 2022. Must be 18 years or older to apply. 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, MO 65542, 573-674-3229. L/39/3tc

Help Wanted: CMA position available, Licking Residential Care. Will train the right person. 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. and every other weekend. Come by 225 W. Hwy. 32, Licking, for application. L/40/2tc

Help Wanted: Truck driver/loader operator, CDL required. Call 417-967-6933 or apply in person at Big Piney Sand, 1560 N. Hwy. 63, Houston. H/25/4tc

Help Wanted: Looking for experienced diesel mechanic with own tools. Call 417-962-5191 or apply in person at 880 Market St., Cabool. H/24/2tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: House and storage units in Licking. Call Scott Huff at 573-578-3511. L/31/tfc

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking 417-260-5072. H/17/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

Services Offered: Closeout on new discontinued tires and new tires. We also have lots of used tires. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694 H/25/2tc

Real Estate:

For Sale: 1.3 acres with utilities. $7,000. Ketchum Drive, Licking. Roy Beal 573-466-1820. L/41/4tp

Found:

Found: USB Disk Recorder at Licking Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 24. Contact the Licking News Office at 573-674-2412. L/39/tfn

To Give Away:

To Give Away: Licking Wildcats Sports Schedules. Free at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/37/tfn