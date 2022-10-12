Coming Events October 13, 2022

HILDEBRAND FAMILY REUNION

The Hildebrand Family Reunion will be held beginning at 10 a.m. with the meal served at 12 p.m. at the Roby Citizen Center in Roby, on Saturday, October 15. Bring a covered dish.

35TH ANNUAL FALL SHOW & TRACTOR PULLS

Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its 35th Annual Fall Show & Tractor Pulls at the club grounds, 310 Cannaday, Cabool, with gates opening at 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. Tractor Pulls at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibits, demonstrations, free admission and parking. For information call 417-967-2763 or visit them on Facebook.

BEST COUNTRY AND GOSPEL MUSIC SHOW

The Best Country and Gospel Music Show, a fundraising event for Eminence R-1 School, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the old Eminence High School Gym on Friday, October 14. Country Revival, Haversticks and the Baker Family will perform. Refreshments will be served.

TROUTSTOCK 2022

A Troutstock 2022 “Be Kind to Others” event will be held Friday through Sunday, October 14 – October 16, at Pinecrest Campground. Go to www.troutbusters.org for more information.

TROUT CEMETERY CLEANUP DAY

Trout Cemetery will have a cleanup and mowing day on Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Bring mowers, weed eaters, etc. and come help!

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER NSDAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter NSDAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, October 15. Visitors are welcome. For more information leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

ROSEBERRY CEMETERY MEETING

The annual Roseberry Cemetery meeting will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 16. Everyone interested may attend. Call Nadra Curtis at 417-458-4321 or 573-263-9470 with questions.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20.

HAUNTING AT THE MILL

A Haunting at the Mill will be held at Montauk State Park on Saturday, October 22. Show times are 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with a limit of 80 guests per show. See a presentation of history from a unique perspective! This is a family event.

LUMC FALL FESTIVAL

Licking United Methodist Church will hold a Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church on Saturday, October 29. Crafts, baked goods, furniture, chili and soup, and more.

TRICK OR TREAT

Trick or Treating will be done from 3 to 5 p.m. at Licking Residential Care, 225 West Hwy. 32, on Saturday, October 29. Come dressed up to see the residents dressed up. This is an outside event.

PISGAH LADIES AID BAZAAR

The Mt. Pisgah Ladies Aid is celebrating their 80th year anniversary with a Bazaar, Bake Sale and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah FWB Church in Cabool, on Saturday, October 29. The ladies aid donates to worthy causes.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s next Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings. Ages 4th through 6th grade meet from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and youth group is from 6:30 – 8 p.m. A meal will be served. If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is October 20.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.