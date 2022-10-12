Join the fun this October!

There are plenty of opportunities to join the October fun in and around Licking this year.

Saturday, October 22 – Montauk State Park – A Haunting at the Mill will be held at Montauk State Park. Show times are 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with a limit of 80 guests per show. See a presentation of history from a unique perspective! This is a family event.

Saturday, October 29 – Licking United Methodist Church – Their Fall Festival, with shopping and great food, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Licking Residential Care – The public is invited to Trick or Treat at Licking Residential Care on Saturday, October 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. Come dressed up to see the residents at this outside event.

Monday, October 31 – The annual Light the Night Festival will be held in downtown Licking from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Several church groups, businesses and organizations are expected to set up trunk or treat opportunities along Main Street, and the road will be closed to traffic from Old Salem Road to the four-way stop. If your business or group would like to participate, it’s not too late. Contact Gary Hassel at Licking City Hall, 573-674-2521, for more information.

The Haunted Mill – Licking FFA has helped Mrs. Suzie Blackburn, of Licking Downtown, Inc., decorate the inside of the Licking Mill for this year’s event. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, visitors can make their way through the Mill. There are no strobe lights and the decorations are kid friendly. Last year over 500 people walked through. Donations are accepted to assist with the painting of the Mill.

Hickory Manor – Halloween festivities will take place as they did prior to COVID, with a few safeguards put in place. There will be games (with prizes) in the dining room, as well as candy set up at some tables for trick or treaters. It will run concurrently with the City’s Light the Night Festival, from 5 to 7 p.m. Unless you have symptoms of, or know you have COVID, or if you have been exposed to COVID, you are invited to attend.