K of C Fish Fry well attended

Photos by Christy Porter
The Knights of Columbus held a fish fry Friday evening at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The fundraiser that will benefit community organizations served diners 140 meals that included carryout. Smiling attendants (above) served fish and accompaniments; from left, front row: Deb Jur, Renee Todaro, Rose Nabity, Lori Moncrief, Donna Schroeder and Mary Stone; back row: Lupe Stratman, Richard Hofstetter and Fr. Roy Chinnabathini. Knights (below) Matt Seiler, John Whelan, Mike Miller, Calvin Schroeder, Russell Olewinski, Mike Givens, Father Roy Chinnabathini, Jon Murry, Nick Jur, Ron Stratman and Jerry Lewis were kept busy frying fish, hushpuppies and French fries.
