Thursday afternoon, the Licking Wildcat Invitational Cross Country Meet was held at Deer Lick Park in Licking. Licking’s Junior High Boys Team finished first in their hometown meet. Individual results included Ethan Stout – 2nd; Parker Huff – 7th; Jett Sullins – 9th, and Colin Kuhn – 10th.

Levi Stout medaled with a 6th place finish for the Licking High School Wildcat runners.