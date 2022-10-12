Lions Club Annual Siren Bowl

Houston Lions Club

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Annual Texas County Siren Bowl took place on Sunday, September 25. The event raised $2,820 for the Texas County Shop with a Hero Program. Funds were raised through sponsorships, a silent auction held at the event, a concession stand and entry fees,

“This was another great event for Shop with a Hero. I would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and everyone who came out to watch the game,” stated Program Chairman Bennie Cook.

This year the Fire Department & Emergency Services team was able to win their first game in many years. The final score was Texas County Law Enforcement 36 and the Texas County Fire Fighters & Emergency Services 38.

A new rule was implemented last year which allowed the purchasing of runs. This rule was utilized again this year. A few runs were purchased, but the Fire/EMS team was able to hold off the Law Enforcement team.

The teams consisted of players from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Licking Police Department and Fire Department, Houston Police Department and Fire Department, Raymondville Fire Department, Houston Rural Fire Department, Cabool Fire Department, Summersville Police Department and Fire Department, and Tyrone Fire Department.

If you would like to donate to Texas County Shop with a Hero, contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.