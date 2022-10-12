Local pullers compete at R&S Track

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Saturday’s R&S Truck & Tractor Pull held a special meaning for several hometown pullers who were family and friends of the late Kaleb Keaton. To honor the memory of his son, Freddie Keaton drove Kaleb’s 2008 Dodge, aptly named Kaleb’s Toy.

Local drivers participated in the SMTTPA and hometown categories. Licking’s Danny Wade finished third in the Pro Stock 4x4s, with a pull of 262.05 ft. in his truck, The Wildcat, ahead of Norman Robbins, of Houston, at 253.06 ft. Jake Buckner pulled 274.06 ft. in the 6200 Small Block Super Stocks and 316.03 ft. in the Pro Street Trucks category. In the F-450 Diesels, Baylee Parks, of Salem, bested Gary Parks, of Lenox, with pulls of 240.00 and 232.02 ft., respectively.

In the Hometown Gas section, Licking’s Roy Kinder finished first at 315.07 ft., followed by Gary Parks, of Lenox, at 288.11. Scott Bisker, of Licking, pulled for 280.04 ft.; Zach Parks, of Salem, 275.11; and Juston Norris, of Salem, 4.00 ft.

Betty Kinder, of Licking, won the Hometown Diesel pull, with a pull of 325.08 ft. Freddie Keaton, of Licking, was second with 304.00 ft. Mike Slone, of Rolla, took third with a 255.00 ft. pull. Jonathan Hagler, of Licking pulled 214.07 ft.

The cool evening didn’t deter the crowd, who watched the pull while enjoying cookshack burgers and snacks from the vendors. The FFA fundraising event was well sponsored by community businesses and individuals, and volunteers from Licking FFA, as well as many others, made the event a success.

Photos by Shari Harris