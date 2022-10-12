Preschool celebrates Fire Prevention Week

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Wildcat Early Learning Center visited the Licking Volunteer Fire Department Friday morning to learn more about fire safety and firefighters. October 9-15 is National Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters Quentin Trout, David Potts and Cherokee Potts talked to the children and gave them a tour of the fire trucks.

At the end of the tour, the children each received a gift bag and a firefighter’s helmet of their own.

The theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” These are important words, considering modern-built homes can burn up to two or three times faster than older homes, according to State Fire Marshal Tim Bean.

Three-quarters of fire deaths and injuries happen in homes, and people are now more likely to die in a residential fire than they were in 1980. The increased flammability of new, lighter-weight building materials mean house fires burn hotter and faster, and you may have less than two minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds.

It is important to regularly practice a home escape plan, which allows for two escape routes from every room. The plan should meet the needs of all family members, including those with disabilities and should be practiced at least twice a year.

Smoke alarms can be connected throughout a home so when one sounds, they all do. One should be installed inside and outside every sleeping room, and on every level of a home. They should be checked regularly to ensure they are functioning correctly.

The importance of a closed door cannot be overemphasized. A closed door can shut off a fire room from the oxygen that fuels the fire, and can reduce the spread of smoke. It is recommended to sleep with bedroom doors closed, close interior doors when leaving a home, and close doors behind you when escaping a burning home.

Remember: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Photos by Shari Harris