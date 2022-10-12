State 4-H Skeet Shoot 2022

Photo submitted
Texas County 4-H shooters had another great year shooting, with first place individual in skeet and trap this year. The team of Brighton Hutson (1st), Ben Steelman (4th) and Case Jones (5th) placed first in Senior Skeet: Individual.
Photo submitted
In Senior Skeet Doubles: Individual, the team of Brighton Hutson (3rd), Tres Warner (4th), and Ben Steelman (6th) earned first place team honors. Case Jones (not pictured) finished in 8th place.
Photo submitted
Chesney Warner finished in 7th place in Intermediate Skeet and 8th place in Intermediate Skeet: Doubles.