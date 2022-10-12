Wildcat Baseball wraps up Fall Season at 21-3

By Coach Harv Antle

ST ELIZABETH 9, LICKING 6

ST ELIZABETH — The Licking Wildcats dropped a 9-6 contest on Monday night to the Hornets in St. Elizabeth.

After scoring two runs in the top of the first, Licking weathered a six-run answer from the Hornets in the bottom of the first.

The Wildcats had an answer of their own with two in the second to tie the game. However, St. Elizabeth recaptured the lead in the bottom of the frame and took control.

Caleb Oligschlager relieved starter Eli Kemna for the Hornets and kept Licking off the scoreboard with five shutout innings for the win. The senior allowed one hit the rest of the way and fanned eight.

Cole Wallace took the loss for Licking. He was charged with nine runs, eight earned, over six innings.

Wallace led Licking’s attack at the plate with a 2-for-3 night and two runs scored. Rusty Buckner added an RBI single, Garrett Gorman slashed an RBI double and Silas Antle drove in two runs.

The loss left Licking with a record of 20-3 and snapped the Wildcats modest three game winning streak.

Licking won the JV game 11-1. Isaac Rinne led a trio of pitchers to the mound for the Wildcats and picked up the win.

Rinne worked the first three innings and allowed one run, three hits and struck out six. Derek Mendenhall and Brently Morris backed Rinne with a scoreless inning each out of the Licking bullpen.

Karson Walker’s huge night led the Wildcats on offense. Walker went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs-batted-in.

Licking scored in all five innings of the contest. Cole McCloy singled and scored a run, Nate Gambill reached base three times and scored twice, and Kobye Dunigan tripled and knocked in two runs.

The victory was the eighth straight for the JV. It was also the last contest of the fall season and gave the JV Cats a final record of 9-3-1.

LICKING 13, RICHLAND 2

RICHLAND — The Licking Wildcats closed the books on the 2022 fall campaign on Tuesday night with a 13-2 victory at Richland over the Bears.

Austin Stephens picked up the complete game win for Licking. The junior allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out seven.

Cole Wallace ignited the offense for the Wildcats with two hits and three runs scored. Keyton Rinne drove in two runs as did Malachi and Silas Antle, and Logan Gorman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Others picking up base hits included Rusty Buckner, Kellar Davis, Kannon Buckner and Garrett Gorman, as all nine spots in the lineup contributed at least one hit.

During the season, Licking put together a 17-game winning streak and won the Frisco League Tournament for the third consecutive year. The Wildcats finish the fall with a 21-3 record.