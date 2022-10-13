Obituary – Lucas D. Jones

Lucas Duane Jones, 33 years young, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on October 10, 2022.

Lucas was born on May 10, 1989, in Rolla, Mo., to Terry and Linda Jones. Lucas loved being big brother to Lance and Lewis. Looking after and bossing around his little brothers came naturally, but it was done with more love than anything.

As a child Lucas had an early love for reading and spending time with his grandparents and cousins, Scott, Nick, and brother Lance, all close in age. Riding by Terry’s side in his dump truck, mapping out their route on the atlas, and listening to Paul Harvey during lunch was always planned. Every Sunday after church, meals cooked by G.G. was something he always looked forward to, and afterwards playing in the woods or playing everyone at Rummy. Summer weekends were enjoyed camping, floating and fishing with Grandma and Grandpa Jones. He loved getting to fish with Grandpa and being on the Piney River. As an avid reader, Lucas participated and excelled in Accelerated Reader, becoming a Hall-of-Famer for points acquired along with childhood best friend, JK. Reading bonded them from children into adults and they shared many thoughts and recommendations with each other. Family get togethers were his favorite, having family together eating good food cooked by grandmas, Mom, aunts, uncles and brothers, and just talking around the table. Lucas loved to cook, trying to mimic his favorite meals cooked by Mom. Lasagna and meatloaf were his favorites.

Lucas accepted Jesus as his savior and was baptized in 1997. He was a graduate of the Licking High School Class of 2007. He furthered his education as a 2009 graduate with an Associate Degree in Business, and finally graduated from Missouri State University in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Lucas married Crystal on January 19, 2021. Crystal brought three children into the marriage, Tymber, Maylee and Garytt, whom Lucas loved very much as his own. He was a very proud and doting father, and never missed a school function or sporting event.

Lucas was an avid fantasy footballer and was a member of many leagues. He was looking forward to beating everyone, especially the “Bad Boys.” He shared this interest with Maylee and he helped draft her own teams. He will miss his Sunday ritual, watching football with his endless assortment of snacks. He loved the Steelers and got to see Big Ben one last time. He was a true Cubs fan and was happy to see they finally won a World Series in 2016. He loved debating with Tymber if they were better than the Cardinals. He loved debating in general and frequently made his opinion known.

He loved being on the Success school board and wanted to make sure to tell Stephanie McKinney to continue to take care of all the children. He was Vice President of Credit Administration at the Bank of Houston. He loved his work family and CEO Nabil Cabbabe, and always looked forward to going to his job every day.

His friends were like a big family to him, and he loved his Wednesday morning breakfast time with his best friend, James Huff.

He wanted nothing more than a family and to be a dad, and was happy to have found the love of his life, Crystal. Brother Lance got into smoking meats and sides, and Lucas was always happy to be the taste tester. French dip sandwiches were his most requested and even loved by Tymber.

Playing Lewis at chess was a pastime they enjoyed whenever they could. Lucas loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, taking his family on adventures and traveling. One of his proudest moments was taking Garytt deer hunting, getting a doe that ran into the woods, and showing him how to follow the blood trail, and finding it. The next day they would get a big buck together.

Lucas loved life and lived it to the fullest, making sure to share his heart and humor with all those he encountered along the way. Though our time with Lucas was short, he wanted everyone to know he was happy, felt loved by everyone and couldn’t have imagined a better or more fulfilling life. He awaits us all, with his savior Jesus Christ, in heaven. Lucas and family have appreciated the outpouring of love and support by the community in the months preceding his passing.

Lucas was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Artie Fay (Vermillion) Jones; Aunt Tammy (Jones) Myrick; maternal grandparents Gerald Maples and Mary “G.G.” Earline (Parks) Maples.

Lucas is survived by loving wife, Crystal (Dixon) Jones; daughters, Tymber and Maylee; son, Garytt; father and mother in-law, Perry and Delinda Dixon; Richard and Missy Gunter; grandparents, Jerry Jones (Sue) and Delmar and Teresa Sigman, Barbara Peterson, and Johnnie Lou Mahan; loving parents, Terry and Linda Jones; brothers, Lance and Lewis Jones; dearest friend, James (Brandi) Huff; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

A visitation for Lucas was held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Phillip McGuire and Pastor John Jordan officiating. Pallbearers were Lance Jones, Lewis Jones, James Huff, John Huff, Tyler Pounds, JK Sturgeon, Devin Keeney and Derek Hammond. Interment followed at Concord Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.