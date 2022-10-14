State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

MSHP

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray hair, gray eyes, wearing a green t-shirt with yellow and white lettering related to firearm products, jeans, and possibly work boots.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Cognitive issues from prior medical condition

Vehicle Information:

Gold 2006 Chevrolet Suburban bearing MT, CCZ417 last seen at his residence, unknown direction of travel

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Subject was last seen by a neighbor on October 10 outside his residence, loading his two chocolate labs into his vehicle. Family stated he frequents hiking trails and conservation areas and may have been traveling to Noblett Lake in Douglas County. He did not take his phone or his required medications with him. Believed to have been in the area of Forest Service Road 724 and Forest Service Road 1080, Willow Springs, MO.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.